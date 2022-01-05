Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Continuum Advisory LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.41.

