Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Continuum Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

JPST opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65.

