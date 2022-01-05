Contrasting Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) & Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Capital Product Partners pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 41.21% 8.66% 4.21% Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Capital Product Partners and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eneti 0 1 4 0 2.80

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Eneti has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.06%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Capital Product Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Eneti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $140.87 million 2.14 $30.37 million $3.46 4.59 Eneti $163.73 million 0.56 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.23

Capital Product Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Eneti on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

