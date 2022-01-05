Contrasting International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for International Money Express and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 GreenSky 0 2 0 0 2.00

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.86%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than GreenSky.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.05% 44.08% 17.13% GreenSky 8.24% -31.34% 2.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Money Express and GreenSky’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $357.21 million 1.79 $33.78 million $1.11 14.92 GreenSky $525.65 million 4.25 $9.97 million $0.57 21.30

International Money Express has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenSky. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

International Money Express has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of GreenSky shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Money Express beats GreenSky on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc. is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

