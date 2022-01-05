Contrasting PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) and PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and PJT Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 173.54% 92.12% 78.25% PJT Partners 11.73% 28.61% 17.55%

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. PJT Partners pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. U.S. Global Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for U.S. Global Investors and PJT Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A PJT Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50

PJT Partners has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given PJT Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and PJT Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $21.65 million 3.18 $31.96 million N/A N/A PJT Partners $1.05 billion 1.72 $212.43 million $4.41 16.93

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PJT Partners has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Investment Management Services-Canada segment comprises of investment management products and services in Canada through its asset management firm. The Corporate Investments segment invests for its own account to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.