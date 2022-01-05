Contrasting Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 167.45%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.38%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 26.28 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.