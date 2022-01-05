Contrasting Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Callaway Golf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 3.17 -$126.93 million $2.14 12.64

Solo Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callaway Golf.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solo Brands and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Callaway Golf 0 2 9 0 2.82

Solo Brands presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.12%. Callaway Golf has a consensus price target of $40.18, suggesting a potential upside of 48.49%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf 11.00% 4.84% 2.40%

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

