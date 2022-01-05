Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.51. 10,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 6,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

