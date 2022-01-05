Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.30 million and $1.02 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 718,922,444 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

