CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. William Blair downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $18,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.