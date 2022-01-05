Corra.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $33,682.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002804 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Corra.Finance has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.46 or 0.08143488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,025.51 or 1.00043364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Corra.Finance Profile

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Corra.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Corra.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

