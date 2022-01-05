Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) vs. Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Head to Head Contrast

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Tellurian alerts:

This table compares Tellurian and Coterra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $37.43 million 43.77 -$210.70 million ($0.20) -17.10 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 11.61 $200.53 million $0.89 23.52

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian. Tellurian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 0 3 4 0 2.57 Coterra Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $6.34, indicating a potential upside of 85.46%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $29.22, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -146.03% -37.98% -24.77% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Tellurian on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc. engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.