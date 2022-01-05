Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 15,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 796,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

CVET has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Covetrus in the second quarter worth $227,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

