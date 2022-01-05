Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVET. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Covetrus stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Covetrus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Covetrus by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

