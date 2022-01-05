Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. Truist raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

