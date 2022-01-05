Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,810 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

