Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

