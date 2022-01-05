Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $294.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.09. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $230.15 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.88.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

