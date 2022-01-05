Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after buying an additional 559,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,655,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,154,000 after buying an additional 498,729 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $84.07.

