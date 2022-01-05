Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $84.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

