Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $232,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2022

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000.

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $84.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.