Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $1,654,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $218.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.78 and a 200 day moving average of $205.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

