Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ISPC opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter.

In other iSpecimen news, CFO Tracy Curley purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPC. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth $4,334,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in iSpecimen in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

