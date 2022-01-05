Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Cream has a total market cap of $20,866.38 and approximately $10.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,389.11 or 1.00283570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00086447 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00502616 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00291809 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014532 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00150656 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001899 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

