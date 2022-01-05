Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the November 30th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 59,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,152. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter.

