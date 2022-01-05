Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $503.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $103,128 and sold 272,461 shares valued at $4,912,497. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 390,423 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 42.9% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $3,724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 135,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.