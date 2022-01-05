Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$9.50. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 54.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,805,997. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.32 and a 1-year high of C$7.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

