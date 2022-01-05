CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.54

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 415400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get CRH alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.