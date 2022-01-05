CRH (NYSE:CRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.54

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.54 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 415400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.
CRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16.
About CRH (NYSE:CRH)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
