Critical Contrast: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and StarTek (NYSE:SRT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and StarTek’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StarTek $640.22 million 0.33 -$38.99 million ($0.32) -16.16

Rooshine has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StarTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of StarTek shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of StarTek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rooshine and StarTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A StarTek -1.83% -0.75% -0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rooshine and StarTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A StarTek 0 1 2 0 2.67

StarTek has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 80.53%. Given StarTek’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StarTek is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StarTek has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StarTek beats Rooshine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rooshine Company Profile

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc. is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics. The company offers multiple services, including sales, order management and provisioning, customer care, technical support, receivables management, and retention programs. It also manages programs using a variety of multi-channel customer interactions, including voice, chat, email, social media and back-office support. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Srilanka, Argentina and Peru, and Rest of World. The company was founded by A. Emmet Stephenson and Michael W. Morgan in 1987 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

