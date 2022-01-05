Critical Review: Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) versus Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX)

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 424.06 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.49 Avalo Therapeutics $6.70 million 28.50 -$63.50 million N/A N/A

Otonomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalo Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avalo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Otonomy presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 184.65%. Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Otonomy.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96% Avalo Therapeutics -1,211.01% -272.08% -122.10%

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Otonomy beats Avalo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

