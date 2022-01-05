CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Shares of CryoLife stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.88 million, a P/E ratio of 712.90 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 332.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

