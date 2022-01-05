Cryptonovae Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,648.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $29,648.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00079483 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.39 or 0.08195111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00079723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.23 or 1.00066596 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,444,813 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

