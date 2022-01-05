Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 47,976.9% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

