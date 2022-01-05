CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in December

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the November 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 492,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 189,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CVB Financial stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,311. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.48.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

