CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,922. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $105.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

