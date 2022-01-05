CyberFi Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $78,267.00 (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, CyberFi Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. CyberFi Token has a total market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $78,267.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token (CFi) is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it . The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

