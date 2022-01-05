Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 13,000 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Oportun Financial worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OPRT. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OPRT opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.