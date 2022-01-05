Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

