Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in CDK Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.