Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of W. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 23.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 91.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.43.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $258.98 per share, with a total value of $2,589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $186.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.25. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.71 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 238.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

