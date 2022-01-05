Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth about $131,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centene by 126.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

In other news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,653,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

