Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 38.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

