Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after acquiring an additional 410,140 shares during the period.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $64.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.