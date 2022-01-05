Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 261 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 0.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Datadog by 26.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $913,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $54,322,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272,805 shares of company stock valued at $392,078,844. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.67.

DDOG stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

