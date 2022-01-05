Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,658 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.