Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

