Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Short Interest Up 71.9% in December

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SBMSF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. Danakali has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.47.

Get Danakali alerts:

Danakali Company Profile

Danakali Ltd. engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on gold, nickel, potash prospects, and base metals. Its project include Colluli Potash located in Eritrea, East Africa. The company was founded on August 21, 2001 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.