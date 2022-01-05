Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.02

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 46134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,300. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

