Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.88. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 44.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daqo New Energy (DQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.