Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.29 and the lowest is $2.05. Darden Restaurants reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,232,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,343,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

