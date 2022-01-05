Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 4,530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 5.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.89 and a 200-day moving average of $225.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.